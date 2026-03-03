President Ilham Aliyev appoints judges to several first-instance courts - decree

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Judges have been appointed to a number of first-instance courts in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, in accordance with Articles 94 and 96 of the law of Azerbaijan "On courts and judges," the following candidates must be appointed as judges of the courts of first instance:

for grave crimes courts:

Grave Crimes Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Aybaniz Rahimova

for administrative courts:

Administrative Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Jahan Bayramova

for district (city) courts of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic:

Kangarli District Court

Turkan Rzazade

for district courts of Baku:

Khatai District Court of Baku

Elchin Nasibov

Khazar District Court of Baku

Gulnaz Salmanova

Garadagh District Court of Baku

Irada Dunyamalili

Rustam Gasimov

Narimanov District Court of Baku

Gunay Goyushova

Nasimi District Court of Baku

Lamiya Turkmanli

Nizami District Court of Baku

Isa Magsudov

Sabunchu District Court of Baku

Orkhan Gojayev

Sabail District Court of Baku

Gunay Valiyeva

Yasamal District Court of Baku

Ali Jamalov

by district (city) courts:

Absheron District Court

Sabir Ganiyev

Aghdash District Court

Sakina Valiyeva

Astara District Court

Emin Guliyev

Barda District Court

Yasin Mamishov

Jalilabad District Court

Samad Aliyev

Ganja City Court

Huseyn Abbasov

Goranboy District Court

Elnur Yusifov

Goygol District Court

Aynur Safarova

Khachmaz District Court

Agshin Gayibov

Imishli District Court

Elnur Salmanov

Lankaran District Court

Aysel Mehdiyeva

Masalli District Court

Firuza Samadzade

Sumgayit City Court

Kamila Rakhtari

Shabran District Court

Afsana Ahmadova

Shamakhi District Court

Samir Aliyev

Shaki District Court

Haji Mammadli

Shirvan City Court

Askar Abbasli

Tartar District Court

Nigar Tahmazli

Tovuz District Court

Elmaddin Aydamirov

Ujar District Court

Nargiz Babayeva

Yardimli District Court

Aygun Mammadova.

This decree enters into force on the date of its signing.