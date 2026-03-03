President Ilham Aliyev appoints judges to several first-instance courts - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Judges have been appointed to a number of first-instance courts in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, in accordance with Articles 94 and 96 of the law of Azerbaijan "On courts and judges," the following candidates must be appointed as judges of the courts of first instance:
for grave crimes courts:
Grave Crimes Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
Aybaniz Rahimova
for administrative courts:
Administrative Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
Jahan Bayramova
for district (city) courts of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic:
Kangarli District Court
Turkan Rzazade
for district courts of Baku:
Khatai District Court of Baku
Elchin Nasibov
Khazar District Court of Baku
Gulnaz Salmanova
Garadagh District Court of Baku
Irada Dunyamalili
Rustam Gasimov
Narimanov District Court of Baku
Gunay Goyushova
Nasimi District Court of Baku
Lamiya Turkmanli
Nizami District Court of Baku
Isa Magsudov
Sabunchu District Court of Baku
Orkhan Gojayev
Sabail District Court of Baku
Gunay Valiyeva
Yasamal District Court of Baku
Ali Jamalov
by district (city) courts:
Absheron District Court
Sabir Ganiyev
Aghdash District Court
Sakina Valiyeva
Astara District Court
Emin Guliyev
Barda District Court
Yasin Mamishov
Jalilabad District Court
Samad Aliyev
Ganja City Court
Huseyn Abbasov
Goranboy District Court
Elnur Yusifov
Goygol District Court
Aynur Safarova
Khachmaz District Court
Agshin Gayibov
Imishli District Court
Elnur Salmanov
Lankaran District Court
Aysel Mehdiyeva
Masalli District Court
Firuza Samadzade
Sumgayit City Court
Kamila Rakhtari
Shabran District Court
Afsana Ahmadova
Shamakhi District Court
Samir Aliyev
Shaki District Court
Haji Mammadli
Shirvan City Court
Askar Abbasli
Tartar District Court
Nigar Tahmazli
Tovuz District Court
Elmaddin Aydamirov
Ujar District Court
Nargiz Babayeva
Yardimli District Court
Aygun Mammadova.
This decree enters into force on the date of its signing.