Azerbaijan, Austria explore new frontiers for energy sector co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan and Austria have discussed cooperation in the energy sector, the country's Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We met with Severin Gruber, Secretary General at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs, Energy and Tourism of the Republic of Austria, and Berislav Gaso, Executive Board Member for Energy of OMV. We are pleased to note that our cooperation with Austria, one of the principal natural gas transit hubs in Central Europe, covers both only crude oil and the natural gas supply. We shared our views on the importance of pursuing a pragmatic policy on natural gas in order to ensure sustainable energy security," the post reads.

Azerbaijan and Austria are strengthening energy cooperation, focusing on diversifying Europe's supply through the Southern Gas Corridor and developing renewable energy, particularly solar and hydro projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Key areas include Austrian investment in green energy, regulatory exchange, and increased Azerbaijani gas exports to Austria.