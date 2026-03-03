ADB actively bolsters formation of green energy corridors in Caspian region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) actively supports the formation of green energy corridors in the Caspian region, Sunnia Durrani-Jamal, Head of the ADB Country Office in Azerbaijan, said at a meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor and Green Energy Advisory Councils in Baku, Trend reports.

"We are already witnessing a broader structural evolution in the Caspian region, and ADB is actively supporting this transformation. Green energy corridors are emerging alongside existing gas infrastructure," she explained.

She stated that ADB is engaged in advancing offshore wind energy, enhancing regional transmission networks and interconnections, and facilitating the digital transformation and modernization of electricity grids.

"These efforts are not isolated initiatives. Together, they contribute to systemic transformation, strengthening electricity grids to integrate renewable energy on a large scale and creating new routes for green energy exports.

The path forward requires pragmatism, coordination, and a long-term vision. Investments must simultaneously ensure stability and support future decarbonization," she noted.

The director added that ADB stands ready to remain a reliable and committed partner in this transformation, promoting the development of balanced, resilient, and sustainable energy systems.

