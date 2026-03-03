Bulgaria keen to expand energy cooperation with Azerbaijan – Deputy Minister (Exclusive Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Bulgaria is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector, Bulgaria’s Deputy Minister of Energy Teodora Georgieva told Trend in an interview on the sidelines of the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku.

“There are many areas for cooperation. A number of projects playing an important role are currently being implemented. Two of them are located in Panagyurishte. One is a gas distribution project in which SOCAR is interested, together with Asarel Energy. In addition, a hybrid compressed natural gas (CNG) system project initiated by SOCAR has been launched in Bulgaria. The hybrid system could become a good model not only for Bulgaria but also for Albania and Azerbaijan,” Georgieva said.

According to her, many successful joint projects are currently being implemented, and Azerbaijani companies are actively operating in Bulgaria and finding reliable partners, which deserves high appreciation.

The deputy minister noted that through the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), Bulgaria is an integral part of the Southern Gas Corridor — a proven model of how countries, united by a common vision, can build infrastructure that delivers real energy security and independence for Europe.

“Azerbaijan is one of Bulgaria’s most important and trusted energy partners, supplying over 40 percent of our natural gas. Crucially, Azerbaijan provides affordable and competitive gas, which is vital for the Bulgarian industry, manufacturing, and the competitiveness of our economy. This partnership is built on reliability, predictability, and long-term strategic alignment. We are receiving 1 bcm annually for 25 years through the contract between AGSC and Bulgargaz,” Georgieva said.

According to her, Bulgaria was previously 90 percent dependent on Gazprom, and prices were unfavorable.

“The Southern Gas Corridor played a significant role and changed the situation,” she said.

Georgieva stressed that it is essential for the European Commission to develop a grant-based mechanism to support the expansion of this infrastructure, noting that Europe needs stable, diversified, and predictable supply routes, and the Southern Gas Corridor is a strategic asset in this regard.

Moreover, she said Bulgaria expects SOCAR and Asarel to move forward with the joint venture, licensing, and construction, which would mark SOCAR’s first direct investment in Bulgaria.

“The hybrid gasification project with M-Gaz is socially and strategically important. We expect SOCAR to prioritize gas volumes for Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Albania, given the strong social impact on schools, kindergartens, communities, and remote regions,” she noted.

Georgieva also said that the Azerbaijani-Bulgarian joint venture is developing the first used-oil recycling plant in the Caspian region, with commissioning planned for May 2026.

“We welcome SOCAR’s interest in expanding its presence on Bulgaria’s fuel market, including potential asset acquisitions. Bulgaria stands ready to assist within the legal and regulatory framework,” she added.

The deputy minister also noted that “green corridors,” which have significant potential, were discussed during the meeting.

“We strongly support the development of green corridors within the Southern Gas Corridor initiative. These initiatives do not replace our cooperation — they build on it and deepen it. They modernize existing infrastructure, reduce emissions, and ensure that natural gas continues to play its essential role as a balancing fuel during the energy transition,” she said.