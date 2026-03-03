bp working to unlock new sources of gas beyond Shah Deniz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. bp is working to unlock new sources of gas beyond Shah Deniz, said Stuart Shaw, bp vice president, production, AGT region, at the 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

“A key part of this is the development of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) non-associated gas reservoirs. These reservoirs hold significant potential — up to 4 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas. We have already drilled the first NAG production well from the West Chirag platform and expect first gas in the coming months. This well will also provide important appraisal data to guide next steps in the ACG NAG development,” he said.

Shaw recalled that last year, bp also joined the Karabagh and ADUA projects.

“Aiming to explore and develop new oil and gas fields and prospects in the Caspian. Together with SOCAR, we are assessing development options that make the best use of existing infrastructure. And as operator, we are applying our global expertise and technology to progress these projects safely and efficiently. As a first step, we are carrying out seismic survey programmes across both projects to better understand the reservoirs.

These insights will be essential for designing future development concepts. We are also continuing appraisal work on the Shafag-Asiman block - now with a new partner, TPAO.

This collaboration brings added technical and financial strength. Helping us accelerate work on this promising structure,” he added.