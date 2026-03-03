Iran claims no uranium enrichment since June attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Iran hasn't enriched uranium since the 12-day war against the country in June last year, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, it is true that Iran has declared that it has the right to enrich uranium within the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Baghaei noted that after the attack on Iran last year, the other side (the U.S.) announced that Iran's three nuclear facilities were completely hit and destroyed. Therefore, Iran cannot produce the necessary materials to make a nuclear bomb within a week.

On June 22, the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, with reports indicating the destruction of these sites.