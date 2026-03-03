bp continuing to expand Shah Deniz subsea production system - vice president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. bp is continuing to expand the Shah Deniz subsea production system, said Stuart Shaw, bp vice president, production, AGT region, at the 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

“All five subsea flanks are already online. And we plan to bring six more wells onstream in the coming years. All of this strengthens supply from Azerbaijan and supports commitments to regional and European markets,” he said.

Shaw pointed out that Shah Deniz continues to produce gas safely and efficiently.

“It remains a key pillar of Azerbaijan’s commitments to European and regional energy markets. This year marks 30 years since the Shah Deniz Production Sharing Agreement was signed. Last year, Shah Deniz delivered around 27 billion cubic metres of gas with almost 100% reliability,” said bp’s vice president.

Shaw noted that Shah Deniz also remains bp’s largest gas producer.

“Its facilities can handle around 77 million standard cubic metres of gas per day. Following the TAP expansion, Southern Gas Corridor operators have increased daily flows to Europe to about 12 billion cubic meters per year from 1 January 2026. This capacity is maintained and utilized today,” he added.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: bp (operator – 29.99%), LUKOIL (19.99%), TPAO (19.00%), SGC (16.02%), NICO (10.00%) and MVM (5.00%).