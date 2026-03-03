Kazakhstan hails strategic energy partnership with Azerbaijan - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Kazakhstan highly values ​​its strategic partnership with Azerbaijan in the energy sector and sees significant potential for its further development, Kazakhstan's Deputy Energy Minister Sanzhar Zharkeshov said at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Zharkeshov, the agreements reached between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan on the implementation of a large-scale project for the production and transmission of green energy are of particular importance.

He emphasized that the agreement signed by the heads of state contributes to strengthening the resilience of national energy systems and directly supports the countries' environmental goals of reducing emissions by attracting green investments.

"Through our joint efforts and the creation of new routes, we are laying the foundation for strengthening the region's energy independence and security," the deputy minister added.