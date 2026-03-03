TANAP set to lead climate adaptation efforts with resilience focus in 2026 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project's forward-looking sustainability approach will prioritize boosting resilience for climate adaptation in 2026, Saltuk Düzyol, General Manager of the TANAP project, said at the 12th meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministers and the 4th meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council Ministers, held in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, in order to ensure environmentally friendly operations, TANAP is conducting various ecological studies in the corridor.

"As a result of ecological monitoring activities along the pipeline route, two new species were discovered and presented to the scientific community. By the end of 2025, a total of 16 species - nine fauna and seven flora - hadn't been previously recorded in the scientific literature.

In order to monitor the possible environmental impacts of our operations, audits were conducted at our main facilities by the Regional Offices of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change in Türkiye, and no non-compliances were detected. Legal wastewater analyses and boiler emission measurements were carried out by accredited laboratories designated by the Ministry, and all parameters comply with national standards.

The verification of greenhouse gas emissions at compressor stations for 2024 was approved by the Ministries of Energy and Environment in April 2025, starting from 2019. Both inspections will be carried out in accordance with TANAP's 2024 greenhouse gas emission targets. declarations were within acceptable limits. TANAP implemented a social and investment program worth $84 million during the project implementation phase," he explained.

Düzyol recalled that an impact analysis was conducted based on the social return on investment (SROI) methodology to assess the social return of this program in 2025.

"The analysis covered 102 projects in six areas - schools and public spaces, health, vocational training, social capital, agriculture, and local/traditional products - in 20 provinces of Türkiye.

The overall return on social investment was determined as 4.77. According to the cluster analysis, the highest social return was observed in schools and public spaces, followed by social capital and agriculture. Although health investments show a relatively low social return due to their higher cost structure, they maintain a positive impact range.

Overall, the results of 2025 showed that TANAP's social and environmental investment program operates as a strategic social investment portfolio and provides measurable, sustainable, and long-term value for communities," he added.

