bp progressing construction of both topsides and jacket for Deniz Compression project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. bp is progressing construction of both topsides and jacket for Deniz Compression project, said Stuart Shaw, bp vice president, production, AGT region, at the 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

“As we look to the future, our focus is on maximizing recovery from the Shah Deniz reservoirs. The next major step on this journey is the Shah Deniz Compression project. We took the final investment decision last June and moved quickly to advance the work. Our aim is to reach low‑pressure gas reserves and extend the productive life of the field,” he said.

Shaw noted that the SDC project represents around $2.9 billion of investment.

“It will enable us to unlock roughly 50 billion cubic metres of additional gas and about 25 million barrels of extra condensate. Volumes that would otherwise remain out of reach. This will further strengthen regional and European energy security. At the heart of the project is a new offshore platform with electric compression facilities - the model you are seeing on the screen. The project also includes brownfield work on Shah Deniz Alpha and Bravo, and at the Sangachal terminal,” he said.

bp’s vice president noted that the SDC platform has been designed with the future in mind.

“It will run entirely on electricity and operate remotely, without a full‑time crew. And it will open the door to electrifying Shah Deniz Bravo and, ultimately, the entire field. Since FID, we have awarded several major contracts. And are now progressing construction of both the topsides and the jacket. These works are underway in local yards, making strong use of local resources and capability. We plan to complete the platform in 2029. It will receive low‑pressure gas from Shah Deniz Alpha that same year, and from Shah Deniz Bravo in 2030,” he said.

Shaw noted that this project is a major investment in the future of Shah Deniz.

“It will help keep the field a key energy supplier and ensure we maximize recovery for years to come. We also plan to begin seismic surveys on Shah Deniz late this or early next year. These will help us enhance our understanding of the reservoir and plan future activities.”