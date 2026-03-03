Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan advance joint logistics project with EPC deal

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 3. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have signed an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contract for the construction of the first phase of a Multimodal Modern Logistics Center (MMLC) in the Tashkent region, Trend reports via PTC Holding.

The document was signed by Daniyar Tiesov, General Director of Silkway CA, and Tian Zhenhua, Deputy General Director for the Central Asian region at China Railway Construction Engineering Group, and provides for the full turnkey implementation of the project, from design and equipment supply to the construction of railway infrastructure, development of a container terminal, and commissioning of the complex.

The signing marks the transition of the project into its active implementation phase.

The logistics center is being developed within the framework of the intergovernmental agenda between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and is included in the Cooperation Roadmap. In November last year, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev officially launched the construction of the center, highlighting its strategic importance for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The project is scheduled for implementation between 2025 and 2030, with the first phase expected to be completed in 2027. Investments in the initial stage will exceed $84 million.

Silkway CA, established in March 2025, is a joint venture created with the participation of PTC Holdings and Uzbekistan Temir Yollari to implement the Multimodal Modern Logistics Center project in the Tashkent region. The company is part of the international PTC Holding group and is responsible for advancing logistics infrastructure development in Uzbekistan.

