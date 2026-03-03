Azerbaijan, Japan hash out cybersecurity cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan and Japan have discussed cooperation in cybersecurity, the Azerbaijani Electronic Security Service (ESS) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

The discussion was held during the meeting between delegations of ESS and Japan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center (JPCERT/CC).

At the meeting, the guests were provided with detailed information about the work done in the field of cybersecurity in Azerbaijan, and their questions were answered.

At the same time, Japanese representatives shared their country's experience in defense mechanisms against cyber attacks and international cooperation.

The meeting discussed the issues of further strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan in the field of cybersecurity and expanding mutual information exchange this year.

The ESS and JPCERT/CC have been maintaining fruitful cooperation relations since 2025.

