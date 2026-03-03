Azerbaijan's SOCAR highlights TRIPP project’s potential to transform gas and power flows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project represents a significant step toward strengthening the structural resilience of East-West energy connections in the region, said Vitaliy Baylarbayov, Deputy Vice President of SOCAR, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council (SGC) and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council (GEAC) in Baku, Baylarbayov noted that the project, conceived as an integrated corridor encompassing energy infrastructure, will create new opportunities for the flow of oil, natural gas, and electricity between Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and European markets.

“In addition to strengthening existing energy connections, this initiative opens new prospects for the transmission of green energy and the integration of low-carbon energy systems. By diversifying routes and enhancing system resilience and regional interdependence, the project will further reinforce the strategic role of the Central Corridor. It will strengthen our region’s position as an emerging energy hub and contribute to long-term energy security and sustainable economic development,” he said.