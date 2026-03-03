Birbank Biznes fair “Women first in everything” concludes successfully

On the eve of International Women’s Day on March 8, the fair “Women first in everything”, organized by Birbank Biznes, came to a successful close. The event, which has already become a tradition, was held at Crescent Mall with the support of PASHA Malls. A total of 50 women entrepreneurs participated, and the fair attracted significant interest from visitors.

The fair brought together unique handmade items, artisanal gifts, and a wide variety of products offered at special prices. It served as an effective platform for women entrepreneurs to expand sales, connect with new clients, and establish potential business partnerships.

As a continuation of the project, a special campaign for women entrepreneurs was also launched. To support women’s businesses, the “She’s Next” business card is being offered free of charge to women until March 15, 2026. The card can be used in manats, US dollars, and euros, and provides a range of bonuses and additional privileges.

Those interested in obtaining the “She’s Next” business card can apply online through the official Birbank Biznes website or via the mobile app. Additionally, until March 16, loans applied for online through the Birbank Biznes mobile app by women will incur no commission fees.

Through these initiatives, Birbank Biznes aims to support women entrepreneurs, promote and develop their businesses, and create new opportunities for growth and success.

As a product of Kapital Bank, Birbank Biznes is committed to supporting entrepreneurs and their businesses by offering innovative and convenient solutions for efficient business management. Birbank Biznes clients can receive assistance anytime through the live chat feature. To learn more about the Birbank Biznes system – designed to help entrepreneurs save time and streamline operations – visit https://birbank.business or call the information center at 896.