Azerbaijan plays an important role as a reliable transit country for energy resources - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan plays an important role as a reliable transit country for energy resources, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated during his speech at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, Trend reports.

The head of state underlined, “We provide important oil transit for Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, and year after year, the volume of oil transported through our system is growing. We are capable and have the infrastructure to receive more oil from the eastern shores of the Caspian.”