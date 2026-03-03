U.S. highly values Southern Gas Corridor’s strategic importance - Caleb Orr

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The U.S. highly values the strategic importance of Southern Gas Corridor, Assistant Secretary for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs at the U.S. State Department Caleb Orr said in his video message for the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports.

“The Southern Gas Corridor stands at the center of our successful partnership in the region and reflects our shared view that energy security is closely linked to national security. The United States has supported the Southern Gas Corridor since its inception and highly values its strategic importance in directly connecting the Caucasus region with Europe,” he said.

Moreover, Orr pointed out that the U.S sees significant opportunities for joint cooperation to realize the full potential of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) and the broader Trans-Caspian route, to strengthen regional economic integration, and to expand trade routes for energy, critical minerals, and other goods.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which delivers gas to Türkiye and Europe, consists of the following 4 elements:

- Second stage of development of Shah Deniz

- Expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCPX);

- Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline;

- Trans-Adriatic Pipeline.

To date, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the European segment of the Southern Gas Corridor has delivered 56 bcm of gas. Moreover, in January of this year, TAP underwent its first expansion by 1.2 bcm per year, to provide additional supplies to the European market as early as 2026.