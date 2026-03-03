Uzbekistan plans to establish Trade House in Belarus

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 3. Uzbekistan and Belarus have discussed the establishment of an Uzbekistan Trade House in Minsk, Trend reports via the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, Davron Vakhabov, and the Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mikhail Myatlikov, held in Belarus.

Meanwhile, it is planned that the Trade House will serve as a platform for the presentation and sale of agricultural and electrical engineering products.

However, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Belarus increased by 25% in 2025, reaching nearly $1 billion.

In February 2026, contracts worth almost $110 million were signed during the official visit of a Belarusian government delegation to Uzbekistan, underscoring the countries’ intention to further expand economic cooperation.