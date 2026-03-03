EU Commissioner hails active Europe-Azerbaijan cooperation in renewable energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Active cooperation has been established between the European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan in the fields of renewable energy and energy efficiency, said Dan Jørgensen, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference held within the framework of the meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Jørgensen emphasized the EU’s high regard for Azerbaijan’s renewable energy potential.

“The European Union highly appreciates Azerbaijan’s potential in the field of renewable energy, as well as the steps being taken to expand it in the coming years. This direction opens up additional opportunities for the participation of European companies and contributes to a mutually beneficial energy transition,” he stated.

According to Jørgensen, as discussed in a broader context, there are also prospects for further strengthening connectivity between the EU and Azerbaijan.

The commissioner described the discussions as highly productive. “We agreed to hold a high-level energy dialogue in Brussels later this year,” he added.