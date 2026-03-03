Luxembourg hosts awareness campaign on Khojaly genocide (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The Luxembourg–Azerbaijan Friendship Association (LuxAz), operating in Luxembourg, has organized a series of events within the framework of the international awareness campaign “Justice for Khojaly!” dedicated to the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

With the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, a large-scale awareness campaign was held at Place Emile-Hamilius and in major business centers across Luxembourg to commemorate the anniversary of the tragedy. The initiative aimed to inform both the local and international public about historical facts related to the genocide in areas with heavy pedestrian traffic.

As part of the campaign, video materials highlighting the Khojaly genocide were broadcast on digital screens in ninety-seven strategically important office buildings across Luxembourg. The videos, shown continuously throughout the day in high-traffic locations, emphasized the historical facts of the tragedy, the memory of the victims, the scale of the events, and calls for justice.

In addition, informational materials outlining the historical background and international legal aspects of the crime committed against humanity on February 26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide, were distributed to residents and visitors at Place Emile-Hamilius Square.

