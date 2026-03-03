Uzbekistan, Türkiye’s Unirex review plans for pharmaceutical plants

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 3. Uzbekistan and Türkiye’s Unirex discussed plans to build pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, expansion of product distribution, and supply chain optimization, Trend reports via the Uzbek Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting between the Director of the Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Azizov, and the Director of Turkish company Unirex, Atilla Altınkaya, along with the company’s delegation.

During the talks, the parties explored prospects for expanding cooperation and establishing a long-term partnership. Discussions focused on setting up production capacities, building manufacturing plants, developing distribution channels, and improving supply chain efficiency.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to move cooperation to a practical stage by preparing concrete proposals and cooperation mechanisms, as well as continuing negotiations.