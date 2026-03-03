ACWA Power highlights Azerbaijan’s strong vision for green energy future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan demonstrates a clear vision for the development of green energy, the Director of Business Development at ACWA Power, Polina Liubomirova, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council (SGC) and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council (GEAC) in Baku

"ACWA Power is proud to be part of this process and looks forward to contributing to the achievement of further development goals. Our projects are not just about infrastructure; they are about creating jobs, developing local supply chains, improving energy security, and reducing carbon emissions. They also strengthen Azerbaijan's role as a bridge between the European Union, the Middle East, and Central Asia," she said.

Liubomirova noted that the country is undergoing a significant transformation, from a recognized leader in the hydrocarbon sector to a regional hub for green projects. With the active support of the government, a solid foundation for this transition has already been laid.

"In January this year, we successfully commissioned a 240 MW wind farm, the largest in the region. It will provide electricity to around 300,000 households in Azerbaijan. We are also at an advanced stage of developing the Caspian water desalination project with a capacity of 300,000 cubic meters per day," she noted.

According to her, the world is at a turning point today. Energy demand continues to grow, while the need for decarbonization is becoming increasingly urgent. The challenge is not simply to increase generation, but to do so in a smarter, cleaner, more efficient, and financially sustainable way.