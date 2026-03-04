Kazakhstan's Air Astana evacuates 640 people from Saudi Arabia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 4. Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana has evacuated 640 people from Saudi Arabia, Trend reports via the company.

On the night of March 3-4, the airline operated four repatriation flights on the following routes: Medina–Atyrau, Medina–Aktau, and two flights from Jeddah to Atyrau.

Two additional repatriation flights are scheduled for March 4. They will be carried out in cooperation with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were viewed as the final chance to strike a deal diplomatically. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

In a significant escalation, military airstrikes conducted by Israel and the United States resulted in the deaths of Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several members of his family.

Additionally, several of Iran’s most senior military and security officials were killed in the airstrikes, including Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour, Supreme Leader adviser and Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.