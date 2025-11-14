Uzbekistan expands passenger transport with new high-speed trains

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 14. Uzbekistan will work jointly with South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem to deliver six high-speed electric trains and put the first of them into operation next year on the Tashkent–Urgench–Khiva route, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The introduction of these new trains is anticipated to cut travel time on the route, reducing it from the current 14 hours to just 7.5 hours.

President Mirziyoyev has also directed officials to enhance passenger transport capacity by producing 250 modern passenger cars and procuring 23 intercity electric trains.

In addition, the sector's net profit surpassed 800 billion soums (approximately $66.8 million) in the first nine months of the year.

According to the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Uzbekistan, as of November 14, 2025, 1 USD adds up to 11,985.10 soum.