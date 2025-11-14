Kazakhstan's agricultural sector experiences significant growth over decade, Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 14. Kazakhstan’s agricultural production has increased more than 2.5 times over the last decade, rising from 3.3 trillion tenge ($6.3 billion at the current exchange rate) to 8.3 trillion tenge ($15.8 billion), President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 2nd Forum of Agricultural Workers in the country, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

"We are committed to doubling this figure by 2030, and I am confident that this goal is within our reach. A comprehensive National Development Plan has been adopted, clearly outlining the specific objectives and strategies to achieve these targets," President Tokayev remarked.

He also highlighted that Kazakhstan's agricultural sector is projected to yield 27 million tons of grain in 2025, with contributions from all regions across the country. Notably, the Akmola region led the harvest, recording an impressive 7.5 million tons.

President Tokayev also pointed out that 37 percent of the country's population, or 7.5 million people, currently live in rural areas.

Tokayev highlighted that significant reforms have been underway in the agricultural sector in recent years. Since the beginning of the year, investments in the sector's fixed capital have increased by over 20 percent, reaching 790 billion tenge (approximately $1.51 billion).

"However, we still haven't fully utilized the vast potential of our agriculture. Kazakhstan ranks 6th in the world in terms of pasture land area and 8th in terms of cultivated land area. In other words, we have all the necessary resources; we just need to use them more effectively," Tokayev emphasized.

According to the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of November 14, 2025, 1 USD equals 524.32 KZT.