Middle Corridor dev't requires improvement of ‘soft’ infrastructure, IRU SecGen says

He made the announcement during the high-level dialogue of the International Transport Forum (ITF), which was held this week in Tashkent.

"In a globalized economy, commercial road transport is not just a means of transportation. It is a vital production tool that connects businesses, suppliers, and markets around the world.

Sustainable development is impossible without reliable transport corridors and efficient infrastructure. But infrastructure alone is not enough. High-quality freight transport requires measures to eliminate bottlenecks at borders, delays in loading and unloading, informal payments, restrictive policies, excessive checks, and administrative procedures. The IRU welcomes every millimeter of new road, especially along the Middle Corridor," Umberto de Pretto emphasized.

The Middle Corridor is a strategic transport and trade route that links Asia with Europe, traversing several countries in the region. It offers a viable alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

Starting in China, the route passes through key Central Asian nations such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, before crossing the Caspian Sea. From there, it continues through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, ultimately reaching Europe. As a land-based route, the Middle Corridor bypasses longer maritime passages, providing a direct connection between the eastern regions of Asia, particularly China, and Europe.