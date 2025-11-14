TIR system cuts transit time significantly, IRU Secretary General says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The global TIR system, managed by the International Road Transport Union (IRU) under a UN mandate, reduces transit times by up to 92 percent and costs by up to 50 percent, the Secretary General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), Umberto de Pretto, said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during the high-level dialogue of the International Transport Forum (ITF), which was held this week in Tashkent.

According to him, to promote the implementation of such measures, the IRU is cooperating with the countries of the Middle Corridor based on three principles:

Simplification: governments should review and optimize existing rules and regulations, eliminating unnecessary administrative burdens.

Digitalization: transport documents should be replaced by data exchange solutions, which speed up processes, increase transparency, and reduce the number of documents required and the costs of storing them.

Harmonization: Regulations affecting cross-border commercial road transport should be standardized through cooperation, including the ratification and full implementation of existing UN transport conventions.

"Uzbekistan is an active user of the TIR system. As the number one country in terms of the number of TIR carnets issued, Uzbekistan has become a key link in the east-west and north-south corridors. TIR and road transport have transformed it from a landlocked country into a connected trade hub," said the Secretary General.