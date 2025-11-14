Air China to launch direct flights between Tbilisi and Beijing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. China’s flagship carrier Air China will begin regular flights connecting Georgia’s capital Tbilisi with Beijing via Urumqi starting Dec. 2, the Georgian Ministry of Economy said, Trend reports.

The twice-weekly flights, scheduled for Tuesdays and Saturdays, follow a visit by Georgia’s Prime Minister to China, during which officials discussed deepening civil aviation ties.

During the visit, Georgian Economy Minister Mariam Kvriashvili signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the "Air Silk Road", aimed at establishing liberalized air transport corridors and strengthening cooperation between the two countries’ aviation sectors.

Air China entered the Georgian market in December 2024 and currently operates twice-weekly flights between Tbilisi and Urumqi, transporting 25,035 passengers in the first ten months of this year.