Azerbaijan Materials 15 November 2025 02:38 (UTC +04:00)
Muay Thai athletes win bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Muay Thai competitions continue at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani athletes Ali Aliyev (55–60 kg) and Salaheddin Gojazade (65–70 kg) claimed bronze medals in their respective weight categories.

With these results, Azerbaijani Muay Thai representatives have secured one silver and two bronze medals at the Games.

Muay Thai competitions continue at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani athlete Khayal Aliyev reached the final in the 60–65 kg weight category.

He was defeated in the decisive bout and secured the silver medal at the Islamic Games.

