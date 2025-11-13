Azerbaijan to host first forum of solidarity of NGOs of OTG member states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The first-ever Solidarity Forum of Non-Governmental Organizations of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries will be held from November 23 to 26, 2025. The official opening of the forum will take place on November 24 at the Gulustan Palace in Baku, the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations told Trend.

The forum will feature panel discussions on the topics "Zangezur Corridor: A Bridge Connecting Turkic Geography" and "Towards WUF13."

The event will be attended by approximately 300 NGO representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Hungary and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The event will also include the "1st Forum of Cooperation between Azerbaijani and Kazakh NGOs".

After Baku, the forum will continue its work in Nakhchivan. The creation of an NGO Platform of the ATC Member States is also expected in Nakhchivan. The Platform will unite NGOs from eight countries.

The Global South NGO Platform was established in Baku in April of this year with the participation of civil society organizations from the region, covering two-thirds of the world. Azerbaijan also hosted the first D8 NGO meeting this year. On October 20, a panel discussion was held in Khankendi as part of the Azerbaijan NGO Cooperation Forum. The creation of the NGO Platform of the ATC Member States is an important part of this process.