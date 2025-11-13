Turkmenistan embarks on revamp of strategic border checkpoints with Iran

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 13. Turkmenistan has launched the reconstruction of the Artyk and Sarakhs customs posts on its border with Iran to boost trade and transit efficiency, Trend reports via the country's State Customs Service.

The project, planned for 2025–2026 and implemented by the private company Ojar Asia, aims to comprehensively modernize the existing checkpoint facilities and incorporate digital systems along with automated customs procedures.

The primary objective of the reconstruction is to minimize the time required for vehicle inspections and enhance the capacity for transit cargo, thereby reinforcing trade and transport connectivity between the two countries.

Earlier this month, reconstruction work commenced at the Serhetabat customs post on the Turkmen-Afghan border. The project entails modernizing the existing facility, erecting several new structures, and installing a state-of-the-art X-ray vehicle inspection system. The work is scheduled to be carried out by the Sapaly Geljek business entity during the period 2025–2027.