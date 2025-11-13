Central Asian Leaders’ Summit set to herald new era in regional co-op, Mirziyoyev says

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 13. The upcoming Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia is expected to mark a turning point in deepening regional cooperation, the President Mirziyoyev's article “Central Asia on the Threshold of a New Era” says, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

According to Mirziyoyev, consultative meetings between the leaders of Central Asian countries have, in a relatively short period of time, become an effective mechanism for regional cooperation and dialogue based on trust. He stressed that these meetings have become the key platform for developing shared approaches to strategic issues that shape both the present and future of Central Asia.

The head of state underscored that the large-scale transformation of the global order, risks of economic fragmentation, and the growing challenges of climate change, as well as food and energy security, have further reinforced the region’s determination to consolidate efforts.

All these factors, he highlighted, call for even greater unity and coordinated action among the Central Asian states. In this context, strengthening cooperation is no longer just a political aspiration but a strategic necessity.

In addition, Mirziyoyev stressed that Central Asia has become a stable and developing region, showcasing the role of deep regional interconnectedness as a cornerstone for sustainable growth and lasting security.

Meanwhile, the seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia is scheduled to take place in Tashkent on November 16.