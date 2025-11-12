Hungary marks Azerbaijan’s Victory Day anniversary with celebratory event (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Azerbaijan’s Victory Day was commemorated in Budapest with a cultural event celebrating the country’s 5th anniversary of historic triumph, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The event was organized jointly by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund under the committee, the Azerbaijan House in Budapest, and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Hungary, Tahir Taghizade, highlighted that under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces ended a 30-year occupation during the 44-day Patriotic War, restoring the country’s territorial integrity, international law, and historical justice. He also noted that November 9 is annually celebrated as State Flag Day in Azerbaijan, with the tricolor flag proudly flying across the nation.

Ibrahim Safarli, head of the Azerbaijan House, emphasized the historical significance of Victory Day, describing it as a symbol of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the courage and unity of its people. He added that the nation now celebrates State Flag Day with greater pride and joy following the historic victory.

The program featured video presentations dedicated to Victory Day and continued with a concert titled Harmony of Victory. Young pianists Ayan Mammadli and Sona Agharzayeva performed Azerbaijani folk songs alongside works by Azerbaijani and international composers.

