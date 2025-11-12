Iran uncovers scale of currency turnover at Gold and Exchange Center
Currency exchange at Iran’s Center for Exchange of Currency and Gold (ICE) totaled $69.5 million on November 11. According to ICE data, trades included $22.1 million, 89.2 million UAE dirhams, 8.7 million euros, 92.1 million Chinese yuan, and 15 million Russian rubles.
