President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed Presidential Representative in Nakhchivan and heads of several district executive authorities

Politics Materials 12 November 2025 14:51 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed Presidential Representative in Nakhchivan and heads of several district executive authorities
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Jeyhun Jalilov on his appointment as Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Elkhan Ibrahimov as Head of the Executive Authority of Nasimi District of Baku city, Natig Agayev as Head of the Executive Authority of Balakan District, Orkhan Mursalov as Head of the Executive Authority of Goychay District, Elvin Pashayev as Head of the Executive Authority of Gakh District, Vugar Novruzov as Head of the Executive Authority of Goygol District, and Elshan Hasanli as Head of the Executive Authority of Kurdamir District, Trend reports.

