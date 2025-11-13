Azerbaijan, EBRD discuss water supply and waste management projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13.​ Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) held discussions on advancing water supply and solid waste management projects in the city of Ganja, Advisor to the Minister of Economy, Asgar Alakbarov wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

"Today, together with colleagues from the Azerbaijan Investment Company, we held an online meeting with Nataly Mouravidze, EBRD’s Permanent Representative in Azerbaijan. The discussion focused on the progress and plans of water supply and solid waste management projects across the country, including in Ganja, which is part of the EBRD’s “Green Cities” program.

The meeting focused on initiatives to enhance urban water infrastructure, improve supply efficiency, and advance waste management systems, key areas for ensuring sustainable public services and enhancing citizens’ quality of life.

We extend our gratitude to the EBRD for its continued support and technical expertise in helping modernize vital infrastructure in Azerbaijan’s major cities," the post reads.

