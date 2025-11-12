Fuad Najafli relieved of his position as Presidential rep in Nakhchivan - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12.​ Fuad Najafli has been relieved of his position as the Presidential Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree formalizing the decision.

The order states that Fuad Najafli is released from his duties as the Presidential Representative in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

