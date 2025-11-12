Kazakhstan and China explore construction of cement hub in Aktobe

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 12. The Chairman of the Investment Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gabidulla Ospankulov, along with representatives from QazCement Industries and the Chinese corporation Sinoma Cement (part of the China National Building Material Group - CNBM), held talks on the progress of an investment project to build a cement plant in the Bayganin district of the Aktobe region, Trend reports via Kazakh Invest.

The total project cost is estimated at around $200 million. The plant is expected to produce 1.3 million tons of cement annually, with plans for future expansion to 2.5 million tons per year.

Kazakh Invest emphasized that the project will significantly reduce the western regions of Kazakhstan’s dependence on cement imports from Russia and Iran, ensuring a stable supply of domestically-produced cement for the local market.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed infrastructure support, construction timelines, production localization (with a focus on using local raw materials such as chalk, clay, and marl), and the creation of up to 900 jobs during construction and 250 permanent positions once the plant is operational.

The QazCement Industries project is being implemented with support from the Government of Kazakhstan through the Investment Agreement framework. Under the agreement, investors have committed to supplying at least 50 percent of the plant’s production to the domestic market and ensuring continuous training for Kazakh specialists.