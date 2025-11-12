ADB starts operations in Türkiye as its newest regional member

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has started operations in Türkiye, said Masato Kanda, ADB President, Trend reports.

“Honored to meet Minister Mehmet Şimşek and Deputy Minister Osman Çelik for the ceremonial launch of the Türkiye’s Interim Country Partnership Strategy 2025–2027. Through our phased financing program, including a planned $3 billion pipeline for 2026, we will work together to strengthen resilience, expand regional connectivity, and mobilize private investment,” Kanda wrote in social network.



He pointed out that this marks the formal start of the Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s operations in Türkiye as our newest regional member: “We look forward to advancing this partnership in a way that delivers tangible, people-centered progress.”