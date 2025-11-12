Azerbaijani constitution stands test of time and enhances political, legal, and social systems - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The Constitution of Azerbaijan has stood the test of time and has become a tool for the upgrade of the political, legal, and social system, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"November 12 is Constitution Day in Azerbaijan—this is one of the important state holidays symbolizing the formation of a modern, independent, and legal state. This day is of particular importance for 2025: by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev, the current year was declared the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty, which emphasizes the continuity of the historical path and adds special spiritual value to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the country's basic law.

After regaining independence in 1991, Azerbaijan faced the need to establish a strong legislative and institutional framework for its new statehood. Adopting its own constitution became one of the most important tasks for the young country. Work on the draft began in 1992, and following the return of national leader Heydar Aliyev to power in 1995, the process became systematic and comprehensive. Under his leadership, a constitutional commission was created, and a draft constitution was prepared that reflected the spirit of independence and met modern democratic requirements.

On November 12, 1995, the constitution was adopted in a nationwide referendum. It marked the beginning of a new era, establishing democratic principles, the rule of law, and citizens’ rights.

Heydar Aliyev repeatedly emphasized the importance of the Constitution: 'We have created a very significant document—political and legal—for the present and future of Azerbaijan. Its greatest significance is that it is the constitution of the first fully independent Azerbaijan Republic.'

The 1995 Constitution, for the first time in Azerbaijan’s history, defined the principles of a democratic, secular, and legal state, established the system of separation of powers, and strengthened guarantees for equality and individual rights," Garayev said.

According to him, the constitution provisions have been refined through constitutional referendums in 2002, 2009, and 2016.

"These changes reflected the stages of political and economic transformation of the state: strengthening institutional stability, consolidating democratic institutions, and expanding citizens’ rights. At the center of constitutional development is the individual, their rights, and their freedoms. The constitution declares that, 'the supreme goal of the state is to ensure the rights and freedoms of the individual and citizen.' This principle has guided all reforms carried out in the country.

The establishment of an independent judiciary, the improvement of the Constitutional Court’s functioning, and the enhancement of transparency and accountability of state bodies—all of these have developed in the spirit of the 1995 Constitution. Modern Azerbaijan represents a state where constitutional principles dynamically evolve alongside technological innovations and the expansion of international relations.

In this context, the constitution remains a strong framework ensuring the country’s stability and sustainability. The 30-year path of the constitution is a history of the gradual strengthening of statehood, the deepening of democratic processes, and the consolidation of national sovereignty.

Today, the significance of the constitution is reflected not only within the framework of a legal document but also as a tool representing the political maturity of society and the implementation of the country’s strategic course. The constitution has provided a basis to unite society around nationwide goals. It ensures a balance between state interests and citizens’ rights, stability and development.

Special attention is given to the role of the constitution in the period following the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. Its provisions are now applied throughout the entire country, which gives new meaning to legal and state-building processes. Thus, the constitution functions not only as a collection of norms but also as a reflection of the political philosophy of modern Azerbaijan—a state oriented toward legality, stability, and social development," he said.

Garayev noted that the declaration of 2025 as the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty is a natural continuation of this path.

"President Ilham Aliyev’s decree points out that the declaration was made in recognition of the 30th anniversary of the Constitution and the 5th anniversary of the historic victory in the Patriotic War, which symbolizes the inseparable link between state sovereignty and constitutional development. Within the framework of the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty, an action plan has been approved, including educational programs, scientific conferences, publications on constitutional development, and the promotion of legal culture.

These initiatives are aimed at strengthening respect for the law, fostering civic responsibility, and increasing legal literacy. The main idea is to show that the constitution is not merely a document adopted 30 years ago but a living mechanism shaping the development of society and the state. Constitution Day in Azerbaijan is not only a historical date but also a symbol of the maturity of the state and its ability to renew itself while preserving fundamental principles.

The constitution, adopted in 1995 at the initiative of Heydar Aliyev, laid the foundation for the country’s political and legal development. Today, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan continues this course, strengthening its legal system and international prestige. The Year of Constitution and Sovereignty provides an opportunity to reassess the 30-year path and set new goals," Garayev added.

