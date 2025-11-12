Azerbaijan launches major water infrastructure project in its liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12.​ Azerbaijan has begun a major project to develop water supply and wastewater infrastructure in its recently liberated territories, Trend reports, citing the country's single internet portal of public procurement.

According to the portal, the project will focus on supplying drinking water and constructing sewage networks and facilities in Khankendi, Khojaly, and the settlement of Asgaran. The initiative is part of the ongoing phased restoration and reconstruction efforts in these areas.

The project has been assigned to Ramco CJSC, a firm registered in 2010 with a charter capital of 2,000 manat ($1,176). Under the contract, the company has received 6.9 million manat ($4 million) for the work, according to Azerbaijan’s State Water Resources Agency, which oversees the construction projects. The company’s legal representative is Rovshan Abdullayev.

The agency noted that preliminary work for the project had already been initiated and recently completed before being formally handed over to Ramco CJSC.

