Russia's Putin plans to attend CSTO summit in Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 12. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to participate in the upcoming summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

He made the announcement at a meeting with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Moscow.

"We are actively working on the international stage. We are participants in our regional organizations. We will meet again at the CSTO forum in Bishkek, and then in St. Petersburg for our traditional pre-New Year meeting with the leaders of the CIS and EAEU. So, we have a busy schedule, and we are following through," Putin said.

The Russian president emphasized that Kazakhstan and Russia are the closest of partners, friends, and reliable allies.

"This is confirmed by concrete actions. Russia is one of Kazakhstan's leading trade and economic partners and ranks first in investments. Last year, our trade turnover exceeded $27 billion," Putin remarked.

He noted that in the first nine months of this year, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia has already reached $20 billion.