Iran and Uzbekistan draft all-encompassing cooperation agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. A comprehensive cooperation document has been prepared for the signing of the leaders of the two countries between Iran and Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

On the last day of his visit to Uzbekistan, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Seyyed Mohammad Atabek met with Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khojayev and held talks.

At the meeting, which was attended by delegations of experts from the two countries, Atabek and Khojayev reached an agreement on the provisions of a new cooperation document, which is expected to be signed soon.

This document is considered a major step towards achieving the goals of the perspective of trade and economic relations between Iran and Uzbekistan.

During his visit to Uzbekistan, Atabek met with the country officials (ministers of mining industry, investment, and trade) and held talks on preparing a medium- and long-term cooperation roadmap between Tehran and Tashkent and overcoming the obstacles ahead.

The minister also got acquainted with the technology park and several large industrial companies in Tashkent and held discussions with executives.

