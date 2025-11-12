Iran tallies value of contracts signed to reduce gasoline consumption
Iran has signed a $23 million contract to convert 45,000 cars to dual fuel, saving 161 million liters of gasoline annually. The deals involve Behine Sanat and Shahab AutoGas. $13 million will convert 25,000 cars, and $10 million will convert 20,000 cars.
