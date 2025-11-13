Equinor names EVP for safety, security, and sustainability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Equinor announced that Camilla Salthe will become executive vice president for Safety, Security, and Sustainability (SSU) effective January 1, 2026, Trend reports via the company.

Salthe joins the corporate executive committee from her role as senior vice president for the UK and Ireland in Exploration and Production International (EPI). She succeeds Jannicke Nilsson, who will move to the position of chief procurement officer and senior vice president for Procurement and Supplier Relations (PSR) in Projects, Drilling, and Procurement (PDP).

CEO Anders Opedal welcomed the appointment, saying Salthe’s leadership experience will strengthen Equinor’s safety, security, and sustainability initiatives. Opedal also thanked Nilsson for her contributions to the committee since 2016 and her work in the SSU area since 2021.

Salthe, who has been with Equinor since 2003, said she is motivated to advance the company’s safety culture, enhance security practices, and support a balanced approach to the energy transition. She holds a master’s degree in reservoir engineering from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).