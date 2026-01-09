Kyrgyzstan nurtures agricultural cooperation and quality transformation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 9. Cooperation and the implementation of quality standards are increasing in Kyrgyzstan's agriculture sector, the country's Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture wrote on its social media account, Trend reports.

Kyrgyzstan's agricultural sector witnessed a significant boost in 2025, marked by enhanced cooperation and the integration of international quality standards, all geared toward improving the global competitiveness of domestic produce.

A total of 56 processing enterprises adopted these international standards, reinforcing the sector's commitment to quality. In parallel, rural areas saw the establishment of 821 agricultural cooperatives, including 68 new cooperatives founded in 2025.

These strategic initiatives are designed to streamline production, optimize farm efficiency, and expand farmers' access to broader markets.