Ashgabat leads bank card usage in Turkmenistan as of Jan. 2026
Bank card circulation in Turkmenistan remains heavily centered in Ashgabat and other densely populated regions, according to data from the Central Bank, highlighting a clear urban concentration of digital financial activity compared to less populated areas.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy