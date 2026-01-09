Azerbaijan to implement project on new modular checkpoint construction in its Zangilan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. A project worth 10.1 million manat ($5.9 million) on the construction of a new modular checkpoint will be implemented in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, Trend reports.

On this account, construction and installation work begins on the checkpoint in the district's Aghband settlement.

In alignment with the project scope, the implementation of asphalt-concrete surfacing and the execution of landscape architecture will be undertaken in the designated area.



Consequently, the State Customs Committee (SCC) has successfully finalized the requisite operational tasks.



The SCC delegated the execution of the aforementioned project to Bilga Group CJSC and formalized the agreement through a contractual arrangement.



In accordance with the stipulations outlined in the contractual agreement, the aforementioned sum has been remitted to the CJSC.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel