Turkmenistan updates financial reporting rules for economic entities

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 9. Turkmenistan has introduced changes to the procedure for submitting financial statements by economic entities, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Justice.

Under the revised regulations, economic entities without foreign investment are required to submit interim financial statements by the 20th day of the month following the reporting period, while annual reports must be filed no later than January 25 of the subsequent year. For companies with foreign investment, interim reports are due by the 25th day, and annual reports must be submitted by January 25.

Production associations, unions, joint-stock companies, and agencies are obligated to file consolidated interim financial statements by the 30th day, with consolidated annual reports due by February 1. Both central and local executive authorities are required to submit consolidated interim financial statements within 40 days of the reporting period’s conclusion, with annual consolidated reports due by February 1.

These updated rules amend the financial reporting guidelines that have been in effect in Turkmenistan since 2019, establishing clearer protocols for the submission of accounting and financial statements by economic entities.