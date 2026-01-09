Azerbaijan tracks uptick in number of active VAT payers by 2026
As of January 1, 2026, Azerbaijan saw a notable rise in the number of active VAT payers, according to the State Tax Service. The data also reveals a broader increase in both active taxpayers and economic entities, indicating growth across various sectors of the economy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy