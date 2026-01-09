Azerbaijan’s new info systems set to transform financial management, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The establishment and development of information systems based on a unified approach, strengthening mutual integration, and implementing centralized management mechanisms will ensure increased efficiency, transparency, and timeliness in financial management in Azerbaijan, Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance.

He made the remark at a meeting of the Working Group on Digital Management and Electronic Information Systems held at the ministry.

The minister noted that, by decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated August 25, 2025, wide-ranging reforms have been initiated in the management of public finances, focusing on digitization and the application of modern management mechanisms. As part of the implementation of this decree, the "Digital State Finance" information system is being created, which will be developed as a fully integrated ecosystem, rather than as separate platforms.

According to the agenda of the meeting, the Digital Finance Center presented the current status of the ministry’s digital management and electronic information systems, as well as priorities for their development and integration within a unified framework. Live demonstrations of key digital systems were also conducted.

The presentations provided details about the "Digital State Finance" information system, e-contracts, e-accounting, the Budget Information Management System (BIMS), the Serious Event Reporting Online Form System, the e-budget portal, and the Unified Data and Reporting System.

The presentations noted that the "Digital State Finance" system ensures the centralized management and integration of financial systems under one umbrella. Through the e-contract system, contracts for government procurement will be concluded, executed, and monitored entirely in an electronic environment. The e-accounting system will enable the centralized collection of opening balances, automatic asset accounting, and the application of a unified approach to accounting.

Through the Serious Event Reporting Online Form System, the full digitalization of 44 types of serious reporting forms will reduce paper circulation and strengthen control mechanisms. The e-budget portal serves as the electronic budget guide. The Unified Data and Reporting System will contribute to the formation of a centralized data environment based on the "Data Lakehouse" approach and support analytics and decision-making.

The meeting also briefed on tasks for the current year, discussing the main digital projects and action plans, the development, expansion, and integration of systems, as well as planned activities in technical, institutional, and regulatory areas.

Babayev emphasized the importance of coordinated actions and consistent reforms in achieving the set goals, noting that further improvement of digital financial management is one of the ministry's key priorities, and gave relevant instructions.

